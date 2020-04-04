is-“bancroft”-coming-up-with-another-reason-to-reveal-the-truth:-the-updates-are-here!!!

Bancroft series was released in 2017. Here are a recap and all new updates. Sarah Parish was shown as strict as well as a psychopathic police boss, but she had a big secret around.

The series focused on our anti-heroine detective superintendent Elizabeth Bancroft (Parish) and her young colleague DS Catherine Stevens (Faye Marsay). Catherine was assigned to solve a code murder case of Laura Fraser ( Lily Sacofsky) back in 1990. But nail-biting twist soon revealed that Bancroft was not only linked to her killing but also the prime suspect. Loura’s husband, Tim ( played by Linus Roache) was a college friend of Bancroft. The series clearly depicted Bancroft being in love with Tim.

But wait, here comes another twist- Bancroft was actually in love with Laura. Laura got pregnant with Tim’s baby and dumped Bancroft. But later things got really bad between and Bancroft and Laura. Bancroft ended with stabbing Laura and left her dead on the floor.

But Bancroft is a vicious planer. She set up his own son with her colleague Katherine. She played every move to protect herself from her exposure. She behaves very friendly with Katherine. But Katherine’s relationship with his son is shallow as she also has feelings for her ex and colleague DS Andy Bevan (Charles Babalola).

She is a master manipulator as she tries to set Tim for murdering her wife. She even killed her ex Boss when he agreed to help Katherine to solve the case. But at last, truth wins. Katherine teamed up with forensic expert Dr. Anya Karim (Awana Karam) and found out the real culprit. But how to prove it?

Bancroft started laying plans to get out forensic scientist doctor Anya. She found out Zaheera, a childhood friend of Anya, and she secretly firebombed the flat and put all allegations on Anya. So, she eventually got fired.

Bancroft’s next target was the removal of Katherine. She sets up Atif such that Katherine will fall into his hands during a raid on his gang. Atif shots Katherine in the chest, and later Bancroft killed Atif and also shot Katherine in the head instead of saving her life. But season 1 ended on a cliffhanger as Catherine is not dead yet. She was in a coma, and now question is-Will she wakes up?