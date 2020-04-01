is-anne-with-an-e-coming-for-its-new-season?-release-date,-cast,-and-everything-that-you-ought-to-know-about-season-4

Anne with an E is a comedy-drama television series which is based on a novel ‘Anne of Green Gables’ written by Lucy Maud Montogomery. Anne with an E aired on CBC in Canada but later streamed on Netflix. The series was premiered on March 19, 2017, for the first in Canada on CBC but May 12 it was premiered Globally.

Later Netflix & CBC renewed the series for the 10 episodes and it was premiered on 22 September 2019 and ended on 24 November. After this, the officials of the show announced that the series has been canceled. The final season was released on Netflix on 3 January 2020.

Cast and plot of the show

Cast

Geraldine James as Marilla Cuthbert

H. Thomson as Matthew Cuthbert

Dalila Bela as Diana Barry

Lucas Jade Zumann as Gilbert Blythe

Aymeric Jett Montaz as Jerry Baynard

Corrine Koslo as Rachel Lynde

Dalmar Abuzeid as Sebastian “Bash” Lacroix

Cory Grüter-Andrew as Cole Mackenzie

Jonathan Holmes as Mr. William Barry

Helen Johns as Mrs. Eliza Barry

Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Minnie May Barry

Deborah Grover as Josephine Barry

Wayne Best as John Blythe

Phillip Williams as Thomas Lynde

David Ingram as Mr. Harmon Andrews

Janet Porter as Mrs. Andrews

Christian Martyn as Billy Andrews

Lia Pappas-Kemps as Jane Andrews

Ella Jonas Farlinger as Prissy Andrews

Jim Annan as Mr. Gillis

Fiona Byrne as Mrs. Gillis

Kyla Matthews as Ruby Gillis

Jacob Ursomarzo as Moody Spurgeon

Stephen Tracey as Mr. Phillips

Miranda McKeon as Josie Pye

Glenna Walters as Tillie Boulter

Katelyn Wells as Mary Joe

A day after the broadcast of Season 3 finale, it was announced that the third season was the last one and CBC and Netflix will not renew the series. But we always hope, right?