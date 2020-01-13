is-an-animated-‘the-witcher’-series-coming-to-netflix?

Rumour is circulating the internet that a potential animated series for The Witcher could be on its way to Netflix soon! With such a long break in-between seasons it’d be a welcome treat while we wait for the second season of The Witcher. Let’s find out if an animated The Witcher series is coming to Netflix soon.

The Witcher has the potential to become the flagship show for Netflix. To ensure that happens, Netflix should do everything in its power to enrich the franchise with content. An animated series is a perfect way to appease fans who patiently waiting for season 2.

Is an animated The Witcher series in production?

Netflix likes to play its cards extremely close to the chest, and the streaming service is yet to announce any plans for an animated series based on The Witcher.

Despite not having a confirmation, there are signs pointing to its existence, as reported by the team at Redanian Intelligence.

In an interview with IGN Poland, executive producer for the series Tomek Baginski, had the following to say to IGN Poland when asked about potentially seeing The Witcher in animation:

I don’t want to give away too much here, but who knows if we won’t see The Witcher in this style. However these are things I would rather not talk about too much for now.

While there isn’t much to go off those comments, there certainly wasn’t a no from Baginski. What gives us more hope for an animated series is the fact that Netflix is releasing an anime series Altered Carbon: Relseeved, which will take place in the same universe as Altered Carbon.

What would the story of The Witcher animation tie-in be?

As a companion series to the live-action series, it shouldn’t impact the story but rather enrich the lore and expand the world of The Witcher.

One of the most enjoyable moments in the live-action series was watching Geralt hunt. We saw a tiny fraction of the huge number of monsters found in the bestiary of The Witcher, so to watch Geralt takedown all manners of creatures from Noonwraiths to Basilisks would be a blast.

A Noonwraith as seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt video game – Copyright. CD Projekt Red

Geralt aside, there are other Witchers in the Wolf School, not to mention there are many other schools such as the Viper, Cat and the Griffin. An episode showcasing the origin of the Witchers, their powers, and the schools could give new fans a much needed entertaining lesson.

The Witcher schools from left to right: Viper, Bear, Wolf, Cat, Griffin

Finally, while the thought of watching Geralt slay all manner of ghastly beasts excites us, we could also explore the adventures of other characters, such as Queen Calanthe and Yennefer.

One final thing, the series should be narrated by Jaskier.

Would an animated series be canon?

The animated series should definitely be canon. We’d prefer it if the series existed outside of the main story and exists purely to expand the world of The Witcher.

Which animation style would Netflix use?

For personal preference, hand-drawn animation would do the series justice. A studio of choice would be Powerhouse Animation, who are behind the much-beloved Castlevania series and the upcoming Masters of the Universe sequel.

Would you like to see an animated series for The Witcher? Let us know in the comments below!