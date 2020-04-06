is-after-a-long-time-makers-are-ready-for-“second-season”-of-“goblin-slayer”???-here-are-the-updates!!!

Goblin Slayer series will be back for yet another outing very soon. The series, which had made little news about a renewal since the end of its first season, will probably get back to its fans in the coming year. Besides becoming one of the fan-favorite anime, the series has also raked up a bit of a controversy.

Season one ended it’s run when Goblin Warlord tasted defeat at the hands of the Goblin slayer. We saw the priestess and the slayer defending his hometown successfully. We also got to see a bit of his face. The scars which marked his face may have a story to tell. And we may probably get to see that the next season only. This one of a kind end confirmed the possibility of a second season. It’s a bit of surprise as of why they haven’t made a sequel yet.

The series has not merely resulted in gaining a successful reception for itself. It has increased the sales of its original novel series. Yes, the anime series is adapted from a manga light novel series of the same name. And, after the successful outing of the anime, the sales have seen an increase.

So, if you want to know how the second season is going to be, you can read the novel to find out. The English translations have already been brought about by Yen Press.

SEASON 2 PLOT AND RELEASE

The next season will have a new antagonist. The Dark Elf will play that role and will see him facing off with the Priestess Slayer duo. For those who have already gone through the novels, the rest will be familiar. But for those who haven’t, you need to wait a bit more.

An anime movie came out this year in February 2020. This, too, was based on the novel series, and this might be the reason the second season is not here yet. So far, there hasn’t been an official announcement as of when the new season will be here. But we can expect it around the end of this year. The production works will take it’s time owing to the global crisis we are in now. But when it finally comes out, it will surely be worth the wait.