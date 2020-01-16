is-aaron-dingle-leaving-emmerdale?

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has been spiralling out of control in Emmerdale ever since his husband Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) was jailed in October.

Unable to deal with being alone, Aaron has fallen into a pit of self-destruction, trying to distract himself by turning on Wendy and Luke Posner (Susan Cookson and Max Parker) and hooking up with random men.

It all came to a head on Tuesday night’s episode when he brought a man home who then tried to steal his wallet, before being interrupted by Victoria and Liv.

Filled with remorse, Aaron attempted to make amends with Liv, but remains apprehensive about speaking to Victoria.

After coming to the realisation that something has got to give, Aaron is set to make some decisions about his future.

His family and friends are keen for him to move on with his life, but can he do that in a village which holds so many memories for him of Robert?

Is Aaron leaving Emmerdale?

All the signs point to him at least considering leaving the village, but who knows whether or not he will take the plunge.

After all, it seemed as though Aaron was going to leave Emmerdale in October and then again in December.

There have been no announcements that actor Danny plans to leave the soap, although he is currently busy directing a short film, Pace.

Time will tell.

What happened to Robert Sugden in Emmerdale and is he dead?

Robert is currently in prison on the Isle of Wight, serving a minimum term of 14 years for the murder of rapist Lee Posner.

He decided to protect Aaron and let him get on with his life by cutting all contact between them.

Robert is still alive (as far as we know), but actor Ryan confirmed he will not return to the show.

Emmerdale continues tonight, Thursday 16 January at 7pm on ITV.

