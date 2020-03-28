irwin-marries-chandler-amid-corona-pandemic-and-social-distancing

Bindi Irwin popular Australian Telivison Personality married her childhood bestfreind (now boyfreind), Chandler Powell who is Wakeboarder on March 25 2020 at AAustralian Zoo.

The couple had a little function without any visitors, aside from Bindi’s mom, Terri Irwin, and more youthful sibling, Robert Irwin, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the global pandemic going around and professionals asking everyone to maintain social distance,the couple did the same.Only few family members were invited to the marriage.

These two officially started dating in 2015.The couple met when Powell, a Florida local, ventured out to Australia for an professional wake-boarding competition in 2003. Bindi went about as a guide for his gathering, and they hit it off right away.

Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes. I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/sN5sFnxZhI — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) July 24, 2019

They planned the marriage almost a year ago and they felt like not postpone it anymore. Hours before their marriage the Prime Minister of Australia has announce the lock down of the country and asked for no social gatherings, and for marriages, he allowed only a maximum of 5 including the couple.

So at their wedding only few near and dear ones have showed up.

Post their marriage both of them have shared the pictures on their social media handles.

We shared tears and smiles and love, she wrote back. Thankfully, since we as a whole live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for one another. To everybody reading this — remain home, social separation and recall LOVE WINS!

Bindi is seen wearing a perfect outfit with a ribbon bodice and long sleeves, and a silky headband. Powell brought up marriage to her on July 24, 2019, on her 21st birthday.

Bindi spouted to Access Hollywood in 2019 saying, “I’m fortunate to the point that I discovered my individual throughout everyday life and I’m additionally exceptionally fortunate that my family cherishes him the same amount of as I do. He put on those khakis and he’s rarely thought back.”

Bindi’s sibling Robert, 16, attended the function and strolled her down the walkway and her mom Terri helped her to prepare. The lady of the hour lit a flame close by Chandler in her late dad Steve Irwin’s memory, who was killed by a stingray in an oddity mishap in September 2006.

Chandler Powell posted the same picture as well on his Instagram handle.

We wish the couple a very happy and blissful married life. Congratulations!