Irrfan Khan Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Irrfan Yaseen Khan also known as Irfan Khan born on 7 January 1966 (Age: 54 Years, as in 2020) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India is an Indian film actor mainly works in Hindi cinema, as well as his works in British films and Hollywood. He has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

Irfan Khan Family, Caste, Wife, Children

Irfan Khan born on 7 January 1966 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India is the son of Sahabzada Yaseen Ali Khan and Sayeeda Begum. He has two brothers named Salman Khan, Imran Khan and a sister named Rukhsana Begum. On 23 February 1995, Irfan Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. They have two sons, Babil and Ayan.

  • Father Name:- Sahabzada Yaseen Ali Khan
  • Mother Name:- Sayeeda Begum
  • Brother Name:- Salman Khan, Imran Khan
  • Sister Name:- Rukhsana Begum
  • Wife Name:- Sutapa Sikdar
  • Children:- Ayaan Khan, Babil khan

Irfan Khan Career, Movies, Awards

Irrfan and his best friend Satish Sharma were good at cricket, later Irrfan been selected for the CK Nayudu Tournament (for emerging players under 23 years, a stepping stone to First-Class cricket). He did not turn up for the tournament owing to lack of funds. Khan was studying for his MA degree when he earned a scholarship to study at National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi in 1984.

He made his screen debut with the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay! (1988). He has worked in several international projects such as The Warrior (2001), The Namesake (2006), The Darjeeling Limited (2007), the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), New York, I Love You (2009), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Life of Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno (2016).

Irfan Khan Movies List

  1. Salaam Bombay!
  2. Kamla Ki Maut
  3. Jazeere
  4. Drishti
  5. Ek Doctor Ki Maut
  6. Pita (The Father)
  7. Mujhse Dosti Karoge
  8. Karamati Coat
  9. The Cloud Door
  10. Purush
  11. Bada Din
  12. The Goal (Hindi)
  13. Ghaath
  14. The Warrior
  15. Kasoor
  16. Bokshu, The Myth
  17. Pratha
  18. Kali Salwar
  19. Gunaah
  20. Haathi ka Anda
  21. Haasil
  22. Dhund: The fog
  23. Footpath
  24. Maqbool
  25. The Bypass
  26. Shadows of Time
  27. Aan: Men at Work
  28. Road to Ladakh
  29. Charas: A Joint Operation
  30. Chocolate
  31. Rog
  32. Chehraa
  33. 7½ Phere
  34. Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota
  35. The Film
  36. The Killer
  37. Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante
  38. Sainikudu
  39. A Mighty Heart
  40. Life in a… Metro
  41. The Namesake
  42. The Darjeeling Limited
  43. Apna Asmaan
  44. Partition
  45. Tulsi
  46. Sunday
  47. Krazzy 4
  48. Mumbai Meri Jaan
  49. Slumdog Millionaire
  50. Chamku
  51. Dil Kabaddi
  52. Acid Factory
  53. Billu
  54. New York
  55. New York, I Love You
  56. Right Yaaa Wrong
  57. Knock Out
  58. Hisss
  59. Yeh Saali Zindagi
  60. 7 Khoon Maaf
  61. Thank You
  62. Paan Singh Tomar
  63. The Amazing Spider-Man
  64. Life of Pi
  65. Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
  66. D-Day
  67. The Lunchbox
  68. Gunday
  69. Haider
  70. Qissa
  71. Piku
  72. Jurassic World
  73. Talvar
  74. Jazbaa
  75. The Jungle Book
  76. Inferno
  77. Madaari
  78. Hindi Medium
  79. Doob: No Bed of Roses
  80. The Song of Scorpions
  81. Qarib Qarib Singlle
  82. Blackmail
  83. Puzzle
  84. Karwaan
  85. Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan Television Show

  1. Shrikant
  2. Bharat Ek Khoj
  3. Kahkashan
  4. Chanakya
  5. Shesh Prashn
  6. kirdaar
  7. Chandrakanta
  8. The Great Maratha
  9. Banegi Apni Baat
  10. Darr
  11. Just Mohabbat
  12. Jai Hanuman
  13. Bombay Blue
  14. Sparsh
  15. Star Bestsellers
  16. Ssshhhh…Koi Hai
  17. Kyaa Kahein
  18. Mano Ya Na Mano
  19. Don
  20. MTV Hero Honda Roadies 7
  21. In Treatment
  22. Tokyo Trial

Irfan Khan Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

      • Birthday:- 7 January 1967
      • Age:- 53 Years (as in 2020)
      • Height:- 179 cm, 5 feet 10 Inch [1]Imdb
      • Weight:- 75 Kg
      • Chest Size:- 41 Inches
      • Waist Size:- 33 Inches
      • Biceps Size:- 12 Inches
      • Net Worth:- $50 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
      • Car Collection:- Mercedes S-Class

Irfan Khan Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Biography
Real NameSahabzade Irfan Ali Khan
Other KhanIrfan Khan
Profession(s)Actor, Producer
Debut TvShrikant (1985)
Debut MovieBollywood– Salaam Bombay (1988)
British Film– The warrior (2001)
Hollywood– A Mighty Heart (2007)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.)centimeters– 179 cm
meters– 1.79 m
feet inches- 5 feet 10 Inch
Weight (approx.)in kilograms– 75 Kg
Eye ColourDark Brown
Hair ColourBlack
Body Measurement41-33-12
Chest Size41 Inches
Waist Size33 Inches
Biceps Size12 inches
Personal Life
Date of Birth7 January 1967
Birth PalaceJaipur, Rajasthan, India
HometownVillage- Khajuriya, Tonk, Rajasthan, India
Residence/ AddressOshiwara, Mumbai
NationalityIndian
Age53 Years (as in 2020)
Star Sign/Zodiac SignCapricorn
ReligionIslam
CastePathan
HobbiesPlaying Cricket, Reading
Educational & Qualification
School
College/University National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi
QualificationDiploma in Dramatic Arts
Relationships & More
Marital StatusMarried
Affairs(Girlfriend)Sutapa Sikdar (Dialogue Writer)
Family
ParentsFather– Sahabzada Yaseen Ali Khan (Entrepreneur)
Mother– Sayeeda Begum
Siblings Sister– Rukhsana Begum
Brother– Salman Khan, Imran Khan
Wife/ SpouseSutapa Sikdar (Dialogue Writer)
Marriage Date23 February 1995
Children Son– Ayaan Khan, Babil khan
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite ActorRobert De Niro, Al Pacino, Philip Seymour Hoffman
Favourite ActressMadhuri Dixit
Favourite restaurantGrand Hotel du Cap Ferrat, France
Favourite FilmsThe Man (1950)
Favourite SportsCricket
Favourite Holiday DestinationFrance
Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth$50 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
salary14-15 Crore INR per Movie
Car CollectionMercedes S-Class

Some fact about Irfan Khan

  • On 16 March 2018, Khan announced through a Twitter post that he is suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. He travelled to London for treatment.
  • His debut movie Salaam Bombay! (1988) nominated for Academy Award.
  • He Was signed for the lead role in Mira Nair’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist. He later opted out as he did not want to play a terrorist.
  • Irfan Was signed for the film “Gangor” aka (Choli Ke Peeche) but was replaced by Adil Hussein.

