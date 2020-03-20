Irrfan Khan Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Irrfan Yaseen Khan also known as Irfan Khan born on 7 January 1966 (Age: 54 Years, as in 2020) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India is an Indian film actor mainly works in Hindi cinema, as well as his works in British films and Hollywood. He has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.

Irfan Khan Family, Caste, Wife, Children

Irfan Khan born on 7 January 1966 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India is the son of Sahabzada Yaseen Ali Khan and Sayeeda Begum. He has two brothers named Salman Khan, Imran Khan and a sister named Rukhsana Begum. On 23 February 1995, Irfan Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. They have two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Irfan Khan Career, Movies, Awards

Irrfan and his best friend Satish Sharma were good at cricket, later Irrfan been selected for the CK Nayudu Tournament (for emerging players under 23 years, a stepping stone to First-Class cricket). He did not turn up for the tournament owing to lack of funds. Khan was studying for his MA degree when he earned a scholarship to study at National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi in 1984.

He made his screen debut with the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay! (1988). He has worked in several international projects such as The Warrior (2001), The Namesake (2006), The Darjeeling Limited (2007), the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), New York, I Love You (2009), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Life of Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno (2016).

Irfan Khan Movies List

Salaam Bombay! Kamla Ki Maut Jazeere Drishti Ek Doctor Ki Maut Pita (The Father) Mujhse Dosti Karoge Karamati Coat The Cloud Door Purush Bada Din The Goal (Hindi) Ghaath The Warrior Kasoor Bokshu, The Myth Pratha Kali Salwar Gunaah Haathi ka Anda Haasil Dhund: The fog Footpath Maqbool The Bypass Shadows of Time Aan: Men at Work Road to Ladakh Charas: A Joint Operation Chocolate Rog Chehraa 7½ Phere Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota The Film The Killer Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante Sainikudu A Mighty Heart Life in a… Metro The Namesake The Darjeeling Limited Apna Asmaan Partition Tulsi Sunday Krazzy 4 Mumbai Meri Jaan Slumdog Millionaire Chamku Dil Kabaddi Acid Factory Billu New York New York, I Love You Right Yaaa Wrong Knock Out Hisss Yeh Saali Zindagi 7 Khoon Maaf Thank You Paan Singh Tomar The Amazing Spider-Man Life of Pi Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns D-Day The Lunchbox Gunday Haider Qissa Piku Jurassic World Talvar Jazbaa The Jungle Book Inferno Madaari Hindi Medium Doob: No Bed of Roses The Song of Scorpions Qarib Qarib Singlle Blackmail Puzzle Karwaan Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan Television Show

Shrikant Bharat Ek Khoj Kahkashan Chanakya Shesh Prashn kirdaar Chandrakanta The Great Maratha Banegi Apni Baat Darr Just Mohabbat Jai Hanuman Bombay Blue Sparsh Star Bestsellers Ssshhhh…Koi Hai Kyaa Kahein Mano Ya Na Mano Don MTV Hero Honda Roadies 7 In Treatment Tokyo Trial

Irfan Khan Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 7 January 1967 Age:- 53 Years (as in 2020) Height:- 179 cm, 5 feet 10 Inch [1]Imdb Weight:- 75 Kg Chest Size:- 41 Inches Waist Size:- 33 Inches Biceps Size:- 12 Inches Net Worth:- $50 Million (Approx, as in 2020) Car Collection:- Mercedes S-Class



