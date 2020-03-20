Irrfan Khan Wiki, Bio, Biography, Age, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Contents
Introduction
Irrfan Yaseen Khan also known as Irfan Khan born on 7 January 1966 (Age: 54 Years, as in 2020) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India is an Indian film actor mainly works in Hindi cinema, as well as his works in British films and Hollywood. He has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award and Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution to the field of arts.
Irfan Khan Family, Caste, Wife, Children
Irfan Khan born on 7 January 1966 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India is the son of Sahabzada Yaseen Ali Khan and Sayeeda Begum. He has two brothers named Salman Khan, Imran Khan and a sister named Rukhsana Begum. On 23 February 1995, Irfan Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. They have two sons, Babil and Ayan.
- Father Name:- Sahabzada Yaseen Ali Khan
- Mother Name:- Sayeeda Begum
- Brother Name:- Salman Khan, Imran Khan
- Sister Name:- Rukhsana Begum
- Wife Name:- Sutapa Sikdar
- Children:- Ayaan Khan, Babil khan
Irfan Khan Career, Movies, Awards
Irrfan and his best friend Satish Sharma were good at cricket, later Irrfan been selected for the CK Nayudu Tournament (for emerging players under 23 years, a stepping stone to First-Class cricket). He did not turn up for the tournament owing to lack of funds. Khan was studying for his MA degree when he earned a scholarship to study at National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi in 1984.
He made his screen debut with the Academy Award-nominated film Salaam Bombay! (1988). He has worked in several international projects such as The Warrior (2001), The Namesake (2006), The Darjeeling Limited (2007), the Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008), New York, I Love You (2009), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), Life of Pi (2012), Jurassic World (2015) and Inferno (2016).
Irfan Khan Movies List
- Salaam Bombay!
- Kamla Ki Maut
- Jazeere
- Drishti
- Ek Doctor Ki Maut
- Pita (The Father)
- Mujhse Dosti Karoge
- Karamati Coat
- The Cloud Door
- Purush
- Bada Din
- The Goal (Hindi)
- Ghaath
- The Warrior
- Kasoor
- Bokshu, The Myth
- Pratha
- Kali Salwar
- Gunaah
- Haathi ka Anda
- Haasil
- Dhund: The fog
- Footpath
- Maqbool
- The Bypass
- Shadows of Time
- Aan: Men at Work
- Road to Ladakh
- Charas: A Joint Operation
- Chocolate
- Rog
- Chehraa
- 7½ Phere
- Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota
- The Film
- The Killer
- Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante
- Sainikudu
- A Mighty Heart
- Life in a… Metro
- The Namesake
- The Darjeeling Limited
- Apna Asmaan
- Partition
- Tulsi
- Sunday
- Krazzy 4
- Mumbai Meri Jaan
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Chamku
- Dil Kabaddi
- Acid Factory
- Billu
- New York
- New York, I Love You
- Right Yaaa Wrong
- Knock Out
- Hisss
- Yeh Saali Zindagi
- 7 Khoon Maaf
- Thank You
- Paan Singh Tomar
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- Life of Pi
- Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns
- D-Day
- The Lunchbox
- Gunday
- Haider
- Qissa
- Piku
- Jurassic World
- Talvar
- Jazbaa
- The Jungle Book
- Inferno
- Madaari
- Hindi Medium
- Doob: No Bed of Roses
- The Song of Scorpions
- Qarib Qarib Singlle
- Blackmail
- Puzzle
- Karwaan
- Angrezi Medium
Irfan Khan Television Show
- Shrikant
- Bharat Ek Khoj
- Kahkashan
- Chanakya
- Shesh Prashn
- kirdaar
- Chandrakanta
- The Great Maratha
- Banegi Apni Baat
- Darr
- Just Mohabbat
- Jai Hanuman
- Bombay Blue
- Sparsh
- Star Bestsellers
- Ssshhhh…Koi Hai
- Kyaa Kahein
- Mano Ya Na Mano
- Don
- MTV Hero Honda Roadies 7
- In Treatment
- Tokyo Trial
Irfan Khan Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection
- Birthday:- 7 January 1967
- Age:- 53 Years (as in 2020)
- Height:- 179 cm, 5 feet 10 Inch [1]Imdb
- Weight:- 75 Kg
- Chest Size:- 41 Inches
- Waist Size:- 33 Inches
- Biceps Size:- 12 Inches
- Net Worth:- $50 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
- Car Collection:- Mercedes S-Class
Irfan Khan Wiki / Biography
|Wiki / Biography
|Real Name
|Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan
|Other Khan
|Irfan Khan
|Profession(s)
|Actor, Producer
|Debut Tv
|Shrikant (1985)
|Debut Movie
|Bollywood– Salaam Bombay (1988)
British Film– The warrior (2001)
Hollywood– A Mighty Heart (2007)
|Physical Stats & More
|Height (approx.)
|centimeters– 179 cm
meters– 1.79 m
feet inches- 5 feet 10 Inch
|Weight (approx.)
|in kilograms– 75 Kg
|Eye Colour
|Dark Brown
|Hair Colour
|Black
|Body Measurement
|41-33-12
|Chest Size
|41 Inches
|Waist Size
|33 Inches
|Biceps Size
|12 inches
|Personal Life
|Date of Birth
|7 January 1967
|Birth Palace
|Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
|Hometown
|Village- Khajuriya, Tonk, Rajasthan, India
|Residence/ Address
|Oshiwara, Mumbai
|Nationality
|Indian
|Age
|53 Years (as in 2020)
|Star Sign/Zodiac Sign
|Capricorn
|Religion
|Islam
|Caste
|Pathan
|Hobbies
|Playing Cricket, Reading
|Educational & Qualification
|School
|College/University
|National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi
|Qualification
|Diploma in Dramatic Arts
|Relationships & More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs(Girlfriend)
|Sutapa Sikdar (Dialogue Writer)
|Family
|Parents
|Father– Sahabzada Yaseen Ali Khan (Entrepreneur)
Mother– Sayeeda Begum
|Siblings
| Sister– Rukhsana Begum
Brother– Salman Khan, Imran Khan
|Wife/ Spouse
|Sutapa Sikdar (Dialogue Writer)
|Marriage Date
|23 February 1995
|Children
| Son– Ayaan Khan, Babil khan
Daughter– N/A
|Favourite Things
|Favourite Actor
|Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Philip Seymour Hoffman
|Favourite Actress
|Madhuri Dixit
|Favourite restaurant
|Grand Hotel du Cap Ferrat, France
|Favourite Films
|The Man (1950)
|Favourite Sports
|Cricket
|Favourite Holiday Destination
|France
|Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
|Net worth
|$50 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
|salary
|14-15 Crore INR per Movie
|Car Collection
|Mercedes S-Class
Some fact about Irfan Khan
- On 16 March 2018, Khan announced through a Twitter post that he is suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. He travelled to London for treatment.
- His debut movie Salaam Bombay! (1988) nominated for Academy Award.
- He Was signed for the lead role in Mira Nair’s The Reluctant Fundamentalist. He later opted out as he did not want to play a terrorist.
- Irfan Was signed for the film “Gangor” aka (Choli Ke Peeche) but was replaced by Adil Hussein.