irrfan-khan,-radhika-madan-and-others-watch-angrezi-medium-as-the-film-premieres-online

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 19: 23 [IST]

The team of Angrezi Medium got together on a video conference and watched the film as it premiered online. Radhika Madan shared a screenshot of the virtual meet-up, which included Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Homi Adajania, catching Angrezi Medium on Disney+ on Hotstar. Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram handle, Radhika wrote, "The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin' to watch the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get your squad to watch the film, NOW! " (sic). Irrfan can be seen online but his picture is missing from the screenshot. Angrezi Medium hit the theatres on March 13 when the number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were rising across the world. This was the time when malls, gyms and cinema halls across major cities in India began to be shut down, which affected the film's business at the box office. The makers of the film postponed its release in some states like Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi. Eventually, a complete lockdown was announced in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a one day curfew called the 'janta curfew'. Angrezi Medium is a spin-off of the 2017 comedy-drama Hindi Medium. Apart from Irrfan, Radhika, Pankaj, Deepak, Ranvir and Kiku, the film also features a cameo by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Angrezi Medium revolves around the story of a young girl, who wants to pursue her higher studies in the United Kingdom, and her father, who does everything he can to make her dream come true.