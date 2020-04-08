irrfan-khan,-radhika-madan-among-others-watch-angrezi-medium-because-the-film-premieres-online

|

The team of Angrezi Medium met up on a video conference and watched the film since it premiered online. Radhika Madan shared a screenshot of the virtual meet-up, including Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Homi Adajania, catching Angrezi Medium on Disney+ on Hotstar. Sharing the screenshot on her behalf Instagram handle, Radhika wrote, "The #AngreziMedium squad is preppin' to view the #AngreziMediumPremiere on @disneyplushotstarvip! Get your squad to view the film, NOW! " (sic). Irrfan is seen online but his picture is missing from the screenshot. Angrezi Medium hit the theatres on March 13 once the amount of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were rising around the world. This was enough time when malls, cinema and gyms halls across major cities in India begun to be turn off, which affected the film's business at the box office. The makers of the film postponed its release in a few states like Kerala, Kashmir and jammu, and Delhi. Eventually, a whole lockdown was announced in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, carrying out a 1 day curfew called the 'janta curfew'. Angrezi Medium is really a spin-off of the 2017 comedy-drama Hindi Medium. From Irrfan apart, Radhika, Pankaj, Deepak, Kiku and ranvir, the film includes a cameo by Kareena Kapoor Khan also. Angrezi Medium revolves round the story of a girl, who would like to pursue her higher studies in britain, and her father, would you everything he is able to to create her dream become a reality.