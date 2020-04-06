ironfist-will-not-be-returning-for-season-3?-we-tell-you-why.

Ironfist is another series coming from the marvel cinematic universe.The story foolows Danny Rand as he gets back to the city and discoveries his powers, martial art skills and the Iron fist. The show was among other shows that were released on Netflix like Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage.We can also we all of these four protagonists come together in order to fight against the Hand in The Defenders.All of these series faced consequences when Netflix cut off ties with marvel.The Punisher was also among the series that got cancelled.For Iron Fist though the cancellation took place way ahead even before the discussion around season 3 could start.The showrunner Raven Metzner talked about how season 3 was not even given a possibility to be conceptualized, it was cancelled way before.He said it while replying to fan on twitter about Danny and what the viewers needed to observe about him.

The main reason as to why Netflix broke it’s alliance with marvel is because of the launch of Disney plus.While there are no Marvel series currently streaming on the platform there is a chance that some of them will be available this year.Netflix and Disney plus are going to be streaming rivals and already have plans for big releases coming soon.This though has been very disappointing for some fans, who were eagerly waiting for Marvel to release new titles on Netflix.The first season of Iron Fist did not really have good ratings but the second season redeemed the show.The show also did not end and give us complete closure which is why a lot of the fans expected season 3.Though the fans are pretty bummed about not getting to watch new seasons, thank god for social media. Some of the teases are being let out which helps fans to understand the series better and what could have happened further.As Netflix is going to have the rights to the show up until 2020, we could expect the appearance of the character in some show.Let’s keep our fingers crossed.