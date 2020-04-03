iron-mike-delivers-wilder-$135m-reality-check

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has delivered a reality check to Deontay Wilder, urging the Alabama slugger to “grow up” and stop feeling sorry for himself after losing his WBC belt to Tyson Fury.

The 31-year-old Brit handed the American his first ever professional loss with a convincing seventh round stoppage in February, after their first fight was ruled a draw in December 2018.

Shortly after the loss Wilder activated the rematch clause in their contract which was initially meant to take place in July but will now be held in October amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also opened himself up to criticism by blaming his 20-kg ring walk costume he wore before the fight for “weakening” his legs during the loss. On top of that, he was critical of assistant trainer Mark Breland’s decision to throw in the towel to stop the fight.

Wilder blames costume for Fury loss

Tyson is no stranger to the ups and downs of boxing having conquered the heavyweight division at 20 years of age and then suffering arguably the biggest upset in the history of the sport to an underrated James “Buster” Douglas in 1990.

The former heavyweight champ said he wasn’t a fan of how Wilder reacted after the fight, urging the “Bronze Bomber” to be more confident and look on the bright side of cashing a huge cheque for the bout.

“[Wilder] feels like giving up, ‘Oh, my life is over. I’ve made $90 million dollars ($135mAUD). My life is over. Oh God, I want to die.’ Grow up,” he told rapper Fat Joe on Instagram live.

“Keep going through it until it’s really over.

“Wilder can still make a lot of money. He shouldn’t feel sad or discouraged. And he should continue to go out there and fight with a lot of zest and confidence.”

Tyson was ringside for the fight and claimed the 34-year-old Alabaman hasn’t looked the same since his draw to Fury in their first bout.

Tyson urged Wilder to be more confident. (Getty)

“Listen, he didn’t fight the same fight as he fought the first fight,” he said.

“The first fight, [Wilder] fought with confidence like he could win. In this fight, he fought like he didn’t have no zest, no life in him. I don’t think he was the same fighter after the first fight.

“After the first fight, [Widler] couldn’t rise to the occasion again.”

Tyson added that he fears the third match could be even more one-sided if Wilder doesn’t make some huge adjustments during training.

Another former heavyweight champion, George Foreman, also had some advice for Wilder but offered it up to the beaten star in person.

Speaking to TMZ, Foreman, who felt the pain of losing his heavyweight title in the Rumble in the Jungle to Muhammad Ali in 1974, said he knows exactly how Wilder feels.

Fury and Wilder draw in heavyweight bout

“Because I was in a position where I’ve lost unexpectedly with the title in Africa.

“Only I know what he’s going through, only I.

“I told Wilder, I had a conversation with him, I said, ‘Now, once a rematch is made, the title is vacant again.’

“You’ve gotta look at it like that, you can’t say, ‘I want my title back,’ you’ve got a rematch so your title is there. Just grab it again.

“I had a nice conversation with him, it was a two-way thing. I expressed some things that we needed to talk about and he was interested in listening to them.

“And the guy is a very sensitive man. Deep down he’s just a sensitive guy and we spoke on that basis.”