iron-man-4:-robert-downey-jr.-says-tony-stark-could-return-to-marvel-projects

Avengers: Endgame movie saw the last of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark aka Iron Man but the Doolittle movie star recently made a shocking statement that made many fans to believe that they may get to see Iron Man in some capacity in future Marvel projects.

Avengers: Infinity War and its subsequent sequel, Avengers: Endgame united millions of Marvel fans to wrap up the journey that started with Downey Jr.’s Iron Man movie. Endgame movie, which has officially dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, showed us the last of Iron Man but there is still some light at the end of the tunnel for MCU fans.

During an interview with Extra alongside his wife Susan, Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. was asked if he could reprise his role as Iron Man at some point in the future. For this, the Doolittle movie star casually responded by saying,” Yeah, anything could happen. I’m really enjoying…”

Downey Jr. was then interrupted by his wife who stated that his response would make his fans talk about this stuff only from here on. To this, the Sherlock movie star clarified himself and stated that he does not what the Marvel future holds, saying:

“As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they’re trying a bunch of other stuff, and I’m excited for them to see how all that goes. It’s hard to project.”

Robert Downey Jr.’s future Marvel project

After the release of Endgame, MCU fans were speculating that Robert Downey Jr. will be back as Tony Stark in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Fans assumed that Peter Parker will have some flashbacks in which we will get to see Stark doing what he did best but sadly, the character was missing from the Spider-Man movie.

That being said, Robert Downey Jr. is all set to give voice to an upcoming Marvel project for Disney . As we earlier reported, Jeff Goldblum revealed in the past that Downey Jr. would be lending his voice to Disney ‘s What If…? series. However, the reports were later denied by Marvel.

As of now, there is no solid information when it comes to Robert Downey Jr.’s future with Marvel movies but fans are still hoping to see him returning to the superhero world along with Chris Evans, who played the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in MCU.