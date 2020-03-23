‘iron-man-3’-fans-can’t-believe-that-people-are-calling-‘thor:-the-dark-world’-the-better-mcu-movie

With free time in overwhelming abundance right now, Marvel fans launched into a fierce Twitter battle on Sunday night over which is the worst MCU movie: Iron Man 3 or Thor: The Dark World, and it is getting heated with no end in sight.

While we’ll try to remain neutral arbiters, the evidence against the Thor sequel is pretty bad. Of all the MCU movies, it currently holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score at 66% while Iron Man 3 sits at 79%. If you want to talk pure box office, Thor: The Dark World brought in $644 million, which is only half of Iron Man 3‘s $1.2 billion haul. It’s clear that one of these films connected with audiences better than the other.

On top of that, Thor star Chris Hemsworth openly shared his feelings on the sequel, and even he’s not a fan. “The first one is good, the second one is meh,” the actor told GQ. “What masculinity was, the classic archetype — it just all starts to feel very familiar. I was so aware that we were right on the edge.” Although, the second film’s failure led to his collaboration with director Taika Waititi for Thor: Ragnarok, which not only reinvented the character to the overwhelming delight of Marvel fans, but it renewed Hemsworth’s passion for the role, paving the way for his return in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Basically, there’s not a lot of doubt that Thor: The Dark World is a low point for the MCU, and from the looks of these tweets, Iron Man 3 fans are not about to entertain any sort of debate that says the Shane Black closer to the Iron Man trilogy has any business being labeled the worst MCU movie.

Iron Man 2 is legit bad. Iron Man 3 is legit good. I have spoken. *waves the truth wand, which is actually just a stick with a piece of gum on it*

— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) March 23, 2020

Iron Man 3 isn’t even top-tier MCU, it is its own tier. We need more directors like Shane Black who don’t do giant end of the world spectacle pieces to do the movies that come between them, the human stories about these superhuman people.

— Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) March 23, 2020

Fun Fact: Folks really love that plane scene:

Iron Man 3 as the WORST Marvel movie? NO WAY!!! Not when there was 13 people in the air and Jarvis said Iron Man could only carry 4, yet saved all of them. GODLY!!! pic.twitter.com/738fG9itvQ

— Angel Amaral (@BluRayAngel) March 23, 2020

If MCU fans have a problem with the Mandarin twist, Iron Man 3 fans have some words for you. Some stronger than others:

Imagine not only not laughing at the audacity of the Mandarin/Trevor Slattery twist in Iron Man 3, but being pissed off by it. And continuing to be pissed off by it seven years later.

— Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) March 23, 2020

Time for real talk.

The ppl who hate IRON MAN 3 because it “ruins The Mandarin” never gave a shit about The Mandarin in the 1st place. He’s a C-list villain *at most*. Tony Stark’s worst enemy is himself &the movie portrays that greatly. And the twist is actually very well done pic.twitter.com/7jsITUiQtV

— Dalton (@Dham0624) March 23, 2020

IRON MAN 3 is trending because people are arguing it’s the worst Marvel film and honestly, it looks like Marvel fans are a LOT less smart than I gave them credit for.

The Mandarin twist is one of the best in any Marvel film. Geeks are just mad the movie outsmarted them

— Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) March 23, 2020

Man, are we really re-litigating Iron Man 3? It fucking slaps, and the only reason Marvel-heads hate it is because a) Shane Black actually made a Shane Black movie, and b) they decided to not follow through with the Mandarin being a racist caricature. Foh with this nonsense! pic.twitter.com/OEt1fsd67Y

— Clint Worthington, Curve Flattener (@clintworthing) March 23, 2020

And, finally, something we all can agree on:

NOW THAT I KNOW WHY THOR 2 AND IRON MAN 3 ARE TRENDING I THOUGHT WE ALREADY AGREED AS A FAMILY THAT INCREDIBLE HULK WAS THE WORSE MARVEL FILM? THIS DEBATE HAS BEEN OVER FOR YEARS pic.twitter.com/VdlhEkEjth

— Zay (@JustZay16) March 23, 2020