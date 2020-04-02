“iron-fist”:-is-marvel-planning-to-come-up-with-season-3-or-the-series-is-at-dreadful-end???

Iron Fist, a part of the Netflix/Marvel series, the four small eight episodes stories included in Iron Fist disappoints fans in many ways. Unluckily its rejection with not much liking and potential audience Netflix is sure to isolate Iron Fist from Marvel, which resulted as the biggest rejection. In October 2018, soon after the season 2 rejection came and M. Raven Metzner confirmed that there would be no season 3 for the show Iron Fist. Sources close to the show revealed that makers are planning to cancel the show.

It will be the biggest disappointment to come for the Marvel studio and for the show Iron Fist. Considering the poor script and direction in season 1, with gradual improvements in season 2 with decent actions and story. The show Iron Fist season 3 got canceled even before discussions for the same was done.

Netflix’s Iron Fist: Current and Future Plans

Marvel viewers are yet disillusioned about the cancellations of their favorite Marvel series on Netflix. Aside from Iron Fist, Netflix also canceled Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Jessica Jones, which was depressing for a lot of fans. Having fascinating plans, it is difficult to hear that Metzner is canceling the show and next season 3. Fortunately, the audience might have to wait before potentially seeing the character of Danny Rand again, as the show be on stand by before possibly observing.

It is also revealed that the show contract and Netflix’s rights to the Marvel character expire in 2020. If the sources are to believed and if any luck, the fans will be able to see some variations in the show of Iron Fist in the near future as many are speculating the further premiere of these Marvel series on the new platform Disney is planning for.

Let’s just hope for the best!!!