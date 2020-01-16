irish-teen-keane-mulready-woods’-killers-may-have-filmed-brutal-murder

January 16, 2020 | 2: 24pm | Updated January 16, 2020 | 2: 30pm

The thugs who killed and dismembered 17-year-old Irish teen Keane Mulready-Woods — whose severed head was found inside a burning car — during an apparent gang hit may have filmed the brutal slaying and posted it online, according to a new report.

A clip has emerged purporting to show the sick murder of Mulready-Woods, who investigators believe was decapitated and dismembered Sunday night in the town of Drogheda before his body parts were dumped at two sites in Dublin, The Daily Mail reported.

Ireland’s Gardaí police have warned the public not to share any distressing images or video of Mulready-Woods’ remains, The Irish Times reported.

In a Thursday statement obtained by the outlet, police confirmed they were investigating reports of images and videos circulating on social messaging apps — but they are “unverified at this time.”

“They are distressing to Keane’s family and if verified are disrespectful images of the deceased and provide false support to the perpetrators of this brutal crime,” the statement said. “Gardaí are asking people not to share this material.”

Detectives are hunting the chief suspect in the case, a hitman who had connections to slain senior gang member Richard Carberry, The Irish Independent reported.

The gang behind Carberry’s murder in November may have also made threats against children, prompting the hitman to target a teenager as revenge, the Mail reported.

Reports circulated that the teen’s head was meant to be delivered to suspected gang boss Cornelius Price as a warning, but it was left inside a burning car instead, according to the report.