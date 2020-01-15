irish-police-find-human-limbs-in-plastic-bag-outside-suburban-house

January 14, 2020 | 10: 25pm

The scene in north Dublin where body parts were found in a plastic bag. AP

An Irish politician is calling for a “state of emergency” after a group of kids found human limbs in a plastic bag outside of a suburban Dublin home, reports said.

Forensics teams are testing the bag, which reportedly contains arms and legs, to determine who the limbs might belong to, according to The Irish Times.

Racheal Batten, a politician with the Republican “Fianna Fáil” Party, tweeted that Irish police, known as Gardai, “simply aren’t resourced to deal with this level of crime.”

“A shocking discovery in Coolock, of a possible body part being found THIS IS now all too common in North Dublin. Gardai simply aren’t resourced to deal with the level of crime,” she tweeted.

“I’m called on the minister to declare a state of emergency in North Dublin.”

Police said in a statement obtained by The Irish Times that “human limbs were found in a bag outside houses at the junction of Moatview Gardens and Drive.”

The victim has not been identified, and police have been looking through recent missing persons reports to assist in identifying the victim.

Local authorities have been concerned for a missing teenager allegedly involved in the drug business.

The teen had received threats he would be murdered and dismembered, Irish news outlet RTE reported.

Police reportedly searched a number of nearby houses “in relation to the discovery of body parts,” local photojournalist Padraig O’Reilly tweeted.