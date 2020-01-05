irish-language-group-puts-pressure-on-smith-as-dup-vow-they-won’t-give-in-to-‘unreasonable-demands’







Irish language activists Conradh na Gaeilge pictured at Hillsborough Castle in Co. Down where they were meeting the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith to discuss an Irish language act for Stormont. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 5th January 2020

Irish language activists Conradh na Gaeilge pictured at Hillsborough Castle in Co. Down where they were meeting the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith to discuss an Irish language act for Stormont. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 5th January 2020

Irish language activists Conradh na Gaeilge pictured at Hillsborough Castle in Co. Down where they were meeting the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith to discuss an Irish language act for Stormont. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Irish language organisation Conradh na Gaeilge last night turned up the pressure for an Irish Language Act after meeting Secretary of State Julian Smith at Hillsborough Castle.

The Sunday afternoon rendezvous was arranged after a proposed meeting last week was cancelled at short notice by Mr Smith.

Irish language issues have been at the heart of the current inter-party negotiations aimed at restoring a devolved government to Northern Ireland.

Speaking after the meeting with Mr Smith, Conradh na Gaeilge spokesman Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh said they had reminded Mr Smith of his obligations under the St Andrews’ Agreement — which he said had promised “resolute action” for the Irish language.

“Today we reminded Secretary of State Smith of his duties, as one of those co-guarantors, to ensure full implementation of those commitments,” Mr Ó Tiarnaigh said.

“This new legislation must be drafted, as the St Andrews’ Agreement compels, from the language legislation in Wales and in the south.

“Those Acts are independent from any other pieces of legislation. They facilitate rights and respect. They secure services and visibility.