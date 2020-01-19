irish-language-commissioner-post-doesn’t-interest-linda-ervine







Irish language activist Linda Ervine. Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Linda Ervine has no interest in becoming the new Irish Language Commissioner.

The east Belfast woman, a language activist and the sister-in-law of late PUP leader David Ervine, told this newspaper: “I’d be too frightened. I don’t think I’d be qualified for it – it’s something that would require a legal mind.”

Irish-speaking Mrs Ervine, who runs a language programme in the heart of loyalist east Belfast, was suggested as cross-community candidate for the position.

However, she does not believe the job would be for her.

“I’m a people person and I don’t think a commissioner role suits that. It’s not really a people person job,” she said.

“To give up what I’m doing now would be like giving away one of your children.

“I love what I do and I don’t want to stop, so I can officially rule myself out.”