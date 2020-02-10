The latest headlines in your inbox

Irish election: Leo Varadkhar rules out coalition with Sinn Fein as rivals set for historic gains

Leo Varadkar has ruled out forming a Government with Sinn Fein as the rival party looks set to secure historic gains in Saturday’s general election.

The first results are coming in after counting began this morning, with early indications suggesting that the nationalist left-wing party could win the popular vote for the first time in a century.

Once a pariah for its links to the IRA, Sinn Fein won almost a quarter of first-preference votes, possibly overtaking the two centrist rivals, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, that have taken turns ruling Ireland for a century.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates with her supporters (Getty Images)

The party’s leader Mary Lou McDonald told supporters on Sunday that a “revolution” had occurred.

The Taoiseach responded to the results from early tallies by admitting Ireland now seems to have a three-party system. “That is going to make forming a Government quite difficult,” he said.

Meanwhile Fianna Fail’s leader Micheal Martin failed to rule out entering government with Sinn Fein.

Micheal Martin of Fianna Fail celebrates after his re-election (Getty Images)

Mrs McDonald said she was willing to talk to all political leaders but expressed a desire to lead a coalition made up of left-leaning parties, without any input from Fianna Fail or Fine Gael, which are both centre-right in outlook.

While it remains unclear whether it will ultimately be part of any future coalition, Sinn Fein’s performance has undoubtedly sent shockwaves through Ireland’s political establishment.

The final declaration of seats remains a long way off, but the first wave of declarations suggest it is set to shatter Ireland’s long-established two-party system.

Despite topping the polls across the country when first preferences were added up, Sinn Fein is still unlikely to emerge with the most seats.

That is mainly because it ran significantly fewer candidates than its two main rivals, 42 compared to Fianna Fail’s 84 and Fine Gael’s 82.

Voters went to the polls on Saturday (Getty Images)

Fianna Fail looks in prime position to return as the largest party with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael braced for the loss of several seats.

Arriving at his count centre in Cork, Mr Martin would not rule out working with Sinn Fein or Fine Gael, having definitively refused to countenance either as coalition partners during the campaign.

The Fianna Fail leader, who said his party looked like being on course to win the most seats, was repeatedly pressed to restate his opposition to a potential Sinn Fein partnership.

While insisting there were “significant incompatibility” issues in terms of policy, he did not dismiss the suggestion outright.

“Our policies, our positions and principles haven’t changed overnight or in 24 hours,” he said.

In a result symbolic of the Sinn Fein surge, the first seat declared in the election was the party’s Donnchadh O Laoghaire, who topped the poll in Cork South Central ahead of Mr Martin.

Leader of Ireland’s Fianna Fail party Michael Martin and his wife Mary (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Varadkar was also outpolled by a Sinn Fein candidate in Dublin West but was elected after the fifth round of counting.

Mr Martin said: “We will obviously listen. The people have spoken and there is no greater democrat than I, but that said we will not pre-empt the outcome itself because it’s very clear to us that the destination of the final seats in many constituencies cannot be called now.”

Mr Varadkar, whose party is predicting a seat total in the mid to high 30s having entered the campaign with 47, struck a different tone as he waited to be elected in the count centre at Phibblestown Community Centre.

He said he would not be speaking to Mrs McDonald with a view to forming a coalition, insisting Fine Gael was “not compatible with Sinn Fein”.

“We are willing to talk to other parties about how we could form a government and give this country a government that can spend the next five years dealing with the problems that we have had to tackle for the past few years,” he said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar celebrates after retaining his seat for Dublin West (PA)

If parties do ultimately stick to their pre-election pledges then it would be extremely difficult for any of the three to lead a majority government.

Smaller parties such as the Greens, Labour, the Social Democrats and Solidarity/People Before Profit, and a sizeable number of independent TDs, may all be courted as the main parties seek junior coalition partners.

Arriving at the RDS count centre in Dublin, Mrs McDonald branded talk of excluding her party as “undemocratic”.

She said she had been in touch with the Greens, Social Democrats and People Before Profit to discuss the prospect of them joining her party in government.

“It’s been an election about change,” she said.

“The extraordinary thing is that it seems that the political establishment, and by that I mean Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, are in a state of denial.

“They are still not listening to what the people have said.

“I want us to have a government for the people. I want us to have ideally a government with no Fianna Fail or Fine Gael in it.

“I have started the contact with other parties to explore over the next days whether that is a possibility.

“I also have to say this, that in any event I do not accept the exclusion, or talk of excluding our party, a party that represents almost a quarter of the electorate.

“I think that is fundamentally undemocratic.”

Asked if the result marked a revolution in Irish politics, Mrs McDonald replied: “Yes, you could call it that for sure.”

Mary Lou McDonald votes at St. Joseph’s School in Dublin (PA)

The uncertainty created by the exit poll has even thrown up the possibility of another General Election being necessary.

There are 160 seats in the Dail parliament.

The speaker is automatically re-elected, leaving 159 seats up for grabs and 80 the magic number for a majority.

Vote transfers will be crucial in the proportional representation contest.

Counting, which is taking place across the state’s 39 constituencies, is expected to last at least two days.