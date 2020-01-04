irish-cup-sixth-round-draw:-queen’s-university-handed-home-tie-against-glentoran-after-shock-win-over-linfield







Queen’s University’s Jonah Mitchell celebrates his winner over Linfield.

Queen’s University will have the opportunity to oust both of the Big Two from this season’s Irish Cup at The Dub.

Peter Thompson’s side were handed a home tie in the sixth round draw, Glentoran this time the visitors after the Students beat Linfield 2-1 in the fifth round on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere in the draw, there are two all-Premiership ties with holders Crusaders set for a tough trip to Carrick Rangers while Ballymena United go to a recently resurgent Warrenpoint Town.

The two intermediate teams left in the competition were both drawn at home but, due to competition rules, will see their ties reversed as Rathfriland Rangers will go to Cliftonville and Banbridge Town travel to Coleraine.

“What we usually look for is a home draw,” said Coleraine full-back Aaron Traynor. “We’re happy enough.”

There’s an east-Antrim derby for Ballyclare Comrades and Larne to looked forward to at Dixon Park, while Dungannon Swifts will welcome Newry City to Stangmore Park.

The only tie not featuring a Premiership team sees Knockbreda host last year’s beaten finalists Ballinamallard.