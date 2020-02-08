ireland-inflict-rare-six-nations-defeat-on-wales-as-bonus-point-win-keeps-grand-slam-hopes-intact

Ireland kept their Grand Slam hopes on track and inflicted a first Six Nations defeat on Wales since 2018 with an impressive bonus-point win in Dublin on Saturday.

Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conway all crossed as the hosts made it two wins from two to begin the Andy Farrell era.

Ireland struck first after an absorbing but scoreless opening 20 minutes, with speedy full-back Larmour stepping wonderfully back inside after the forward pack had crashed through eight phases in the opposition 22.

That created a crucial gap, which the Leinster man was able to exploit as he shrugged off a poor, high attempt at a tackle from Nick Tompkins to touch down with red shirts draped all over.

Johnny Sexton horribly miscued the subsequent conversion attempt to leave the score at 5-0.

Wales lost influential wing Josh Adams – scorer of 10 tries in his last eight international appearances – to injury before hitting back through Tomos Williams.

The scrum-half raced clear to score after a fine one-two between fly-half Dan Biggar and captain Alun Wyn Jones.

Williams then went from hero to zero in a matter of minutes, crucially taking his eye off the ball as Alun Wyn Jones claimed possession from a lineout deep inside the Welsh 22 and dropping it before he could supply the clearing kick.

Ireland took full advantage of that mistake after the scrum, with tighthead prop Furlong bulldozing his way over the line with no shortage of help from Peter O’Mahony and hooker Rob Herring.

More to follow