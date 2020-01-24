ire-over-chinese-woman-who-‘cheated’-coronavirus-checks-to-fly-to-france-for-michelin-starred-meal

The embassy later confirmed that her symptoms were under control.

“She claimed that in the past few days, she has taken her temperature regularly and that now she no longer has any fever or cough symptoms,” it said in a statement.

“She confirms that she has already phoned 15 (for emergency medical care) and that French medical services told her that without symptoms of fever or pain, she doesn’t need to be examined.”

Lyon emergency services said that no individual had contacted them and hospitals said they had not received any patients with suspected coronavirus. Such a patient would have been sent to the Croix-Rousse infectious diseases unit.

Quizzed on the case on Thursday, Agnès Buzyn, the French health minister, said: ”No suspicious cases have been detected in France.”

She added: “Two cases have been investigated but turned out to be negative.”

The woman left Wuhan – where the new coronavirus emerged late last year – before flights were suspended, but when thermal scanning was in place.