iraqi-protesters-and-security-forces-clash,-leaving-several-dead-and-dozens-injured

January 25, 2020 | 3: 46pm | Updated January 25, 2020 | 3: 47pm

Demonstratos are seen amongst smoke rising from burning tents as Iraqi security forces raid at Tahrir Square

Security forces try to disperse anti-government protesters during clashes in Baghdad after setting fire to anti-government protester tents.

Fiery clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters on Saturday left four people dead and dozens more wounded, according to reports.

As Iraqi security inched closer to seizing the main protest camp in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, where demonstrators have been stationed for months, they fired rubber bullets and tear gas. One person died and more than 30 were hurt in the encounter.

The security forces tore down barriers near the Square and reopened several roads that had been shut down by demonstrators pushing for a government overhaul.

Three more died and 14 more were wounded as security reclaimed a bridge in the southern city of Nasiriya.

The raids came hours after the leader of Iraq’s influential Shiite Militia, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced that his supporters would no longer be involved in the protests. His backers staged an unrelated demonstration calling for the removal of US troops in the country.

