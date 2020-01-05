iraqi-parliament-calls-for-us-troops-to-be-kicked-out-after-soleimani-killing

January 5, 2020 | 11: 19am

Iraqis protest the death of a military leader killed in the airstrike that also killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani. AFP via Getty Images

Iraq’s parliament on Sunday passed a resolution calling on the government to expel American troops from the country following a US military drone strike that killed a top Iranian general at Baghdad’s airport.

“The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory,” the non-binding resolution read.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason,” it continued.

The vote came after Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi urged the body to take “urgent measures” and end the presence of foreign troops in the country “for the sake of our national sovereignty.”

“Despite the internal and external difficulties that we might face, it remains best for Iraq on principle and practically,” Mahdi told parliament.

He called the death of Qassem Soleimani at the hands of the US military “a political assassination.”

The US has about 5,000 troops in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government.

