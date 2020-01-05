iraq-votes-to-expel-all-us-and-uk-forces-as-tensions-escalate

Iraq’s parliament has voted in favour of a resolution calling to an end to foreign military presence in the country.

Foreign forces should also be banned from using Iraqi land, airspace or water for any reason, the parliament in Baghdad said.

They are calling on the country’s government to end the agreement by which the US could send forces to Iraq more than four years ago, to fight against Isis.

It comes after Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack at Baghdad Airport.

The majority of about 180 legislators present in Parliament voted in favor of the resolution, which is not binding.

It was backed by most Shiite members of parliament, who hold a majority of seats.

Many Sunni and Kurdish legislators did not show up for the session, apparently because they oppose abolishing the deal.

A pullout of the estimated 5,200 US troops in the country could cripple the fight against ISIS and allow its resurgence.

British troops are currently also present in Iraq, although not in a combat role.

According to the Army, soldiers are on the ground with ‘on the ground with coalition partners providing training and equipment to Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and Kurdish Security Forces (KSF).’

