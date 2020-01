January 7, 2020 | 6: 56pm | Updated January 7, 2020 | 6: 58pm

A military base in Iraq that houses US troops has come under fire from missiles launched in Iran, according to reports.

Ten rockets struck the Al-Asad Airbase, where American military personnel are houses, in the attack Tuesday, according to CNN.

There are no details yet on fatalities or injuries.

A US military source told Fox News that the attacks came from Iran.