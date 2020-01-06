iranians-flying-in-or-to-the-us-‘are-being-held-for-up-to-10-hours’

Iranians and Iranian-Americans are being detained at US airports and borders for ‘up to 10 hours’ and being questioned, according to human rights advocates.

More than 60 people were held on Saturday as they tried to make their way home following the Christmas holidays according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy group.

One of the families who had been detained is alleged to have been told that it was a ‘bad time to be Iranian’ by a border official when they asked why they had been held, according to Masih Fouladi, an executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

It comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the US, after President Trump authorised an air strike which killed senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad airport on Friday.

Iran has vowed ‘severe retaliation in response to the strike’.

Washington congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said she was ‘deeply disturbed by reports that Iranian Americans, including U.S. citizens, are being detained at the Canadian border with WA State.’

She was referring to reports that dozens of Iranians and US citizens of Iranian heritage were being held for hours at Washington State’s border with Canada over the weekend, as the Department of Homeland Security ramped up security at border ports.

Mr Fouladi told the New York Times that some of those affected had been held in waiting rooms for up to 10 hours.

They are reported to have been asked about their political opinions.

Most of those who were held have been released, according to administration officials.

BREAKING: US CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION NATIONALLY HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO DETAIN & “REPORT” ALL IRANIANS ENTERING THE COUNTRY DEEMED POTENTIALLY SUSPICIOUS OR “ADVERSARIAL” REGARDLESS OF CITIZENSHIP STATUS. 60 Iranis held last night at the US/Canada border for 11 hrs / thread — Hoda Katebi هدی کاتبی (@hodakatebi) January 5, 2020

Mr Fouladi said: ‘These reports are extremely troubling and potentially constitute illegal detentions of United States citizens.’

One of those affected, a 24-year-old American medical student named Crystal, was detained for 10 hours according to CAIR.

Crystal’s family made contact with the Iranian-American writer and community organiser Hoda Katebi.

Katebi said at the time she was contacted by Crystal’s family, they had been held for five hours.

She added: ‘Other people were already there for eight to nine hours.’

However, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says reports that people were being profiled and held were false.

The agency wrote on Twitter: ‘Social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false.

‘Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false.’

A spokesperson also added that ‘CBP does not discriminate based on religion, race, ethnicity or sexual orientation.’

In a statement to MailOnline, CBP also said that under the ‘current threat to the environment, CBP is operating with an enhanced posture at its ports of entry to safeguard our national security and protect the American people’.

The group added that it did so while ‘protecting the civil rights and liberties of everyone’.