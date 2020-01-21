iranian-politician-offers-$3,000,000-‘cash-reward’-for-killing-donald-trump

An Iranian politician is offering a $3,000,000 ‘cash prize’ for killing US President Donald Trump.

Lawmaker Ahmad Hamzeh announced the offer, which equates to around £2,300,000, in a speech to parliament in Tehran.

He said: ‘On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3,000,000, reward in cash to whoever kills Trump.’

Kerman is the hometown of Qasem Soleimani, an Iranian general who was killed in a US airstrike on January 3.

Hamzeh did not make it clear whether the reward has official backing from Iran’s clerical rulers.

The politician also dismissed claims by the Trump administration that they had assassinated Soleimani because he was planning an attack on Americans.

He said: ‘Will your embassies in the region be safe? If your embassies are plotting to kill our innocent people, are we allowed to destroy them?

Orthodox Christians plunge into freezing ice baths for Epiphany

‘Are your military bases and centres in the region for benevolence or to harm nations? Are we allowed to destroy all your bases in a preventive attack?’

He added that if Iran had nuclear weapons they would be ‘protected from threats’, adding that they should put the production of ‘long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads’ on the agenda.

The US has long accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons – however the nation’s clerical rulers say its nuclear programme only has peaceful aims.

But this week Iran threatened to quit the global nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if European countries refer them to the UN Security Council.

The NPT has been the foundation of global nuclear arms control since the Cold War and includes a pact between the US and Iran, made in 2015.

Iran have already threatened to drop the pact, which saw the US offer the nation access to global trade in return for limiting its atomic programme.

Britain, France and Germany declared Iran in violation of the deal last week.