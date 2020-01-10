iranian-national-armed-with-knives,-cash-detained-near-mar-a-lago

January 10, 2020 | 6: 49pm

An Iranian national armed with knives and large sums of cash was detained in Florida Friday, not far from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, according to local reports.

The man was carrying knives, including a machete and pickaxe, as well as $22,000 in cash when he was taken into custody on Flagler Memorial Bridge, the Palm Beach Daily News reported.

Palm Beach police identified the man to the paper as Masoud Yareioeill Zoleh and said they had received a call about him at 9: 30 a.m.

Officer Michael Ogrodnick told the outlet the man had a car parked at Palm Beach International Airport and that federal authorities were collaborating in an investigation.

The Palm Beach Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

The bridge is about a 12-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier in the week, an “unspecified incident” involving a local law enforcement agent and a civilian sparked at an investigation at the president’s South Florida home.

The beach retreat has been under heightened security following increased tensions with Iran, which threatened to target Mar-a-Lago and other Trump properties.