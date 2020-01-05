iranian-mps-chant-‘death-to-america’-in-parliament-over qassem-soleimani-killing

Members of the 290-seat Iranian parliament unanimously chanted ‘Death to America’ on Sunday while standing up in the middle of chamber to protest against the US killing of Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani.

“Mr. Trump. This is the voice of Iranian nation. Listen.” said Ali Larijani, the Iranian Parliament Speaker.

The body of Soleimani, commander of Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, arrived in Iran early on Sunday morning from the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

A big funeral is planned for him in Tehran as well as other Iranian cities on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Soleimani was killed on Friday in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

His death in Iraq further heightens tensions between Tehran and Washington after months of trading attacks and threats that put the wider Middle East on edge.

The conflict is rooted in Trump pulling out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, an accord likely to further unravel as Tehran is expected to announce as early as Sunday it will break another set of limits.