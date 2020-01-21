iranian-mp-announces-$3-million-award-for-“whoever-kills-trump”:-report

Ahmad Hamzeh made the announcement of reward for killing Trump in Iranian Parliament.

Dubai:

An Iranian lawmaker announced a 3 million dollar award to “whoever kills Trump”, Iranian semi-official News agency reported.

“On behalf of people of Kerman province, we will pay 3 million dollar award in cash to whoever kills Trump,” Ahmad Hamzeh told parliamentarians, according to ISNA.

He did not elaborate whether it was a decision made by Iran’s clerical rulers to threaten US President Donald Trump.

Kerman is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top commander of the Quds Force who was killed by a U.S. drone on Jan. 3 in Iraq.

