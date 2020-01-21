iranian-mosque-unfurls-red-flag-to-show-they-are-seeking-revenge-after-us-airstrike

A red flag has been raised during a ceremony to honour Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani in a declaration they are seeking revenge for his death.

Iranian state television aired the image from a mosque in the Shiite holy city of Qom, showing the flag flying above the minarets.

Red flags in Shiite tradition symbolise both blood spilled unjustly and serve as a call to avenge a person who is slain.

The flag was hoisted on top of the Jamkaran mosque in the Iranian city and comes after warnings of harsh retaliation against the US.

Today thousands of mourners chanted ‘death to America’ and ‘America is the great Satan’ during the funeral procession for Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq.

The head of Iran’s elite Quds force and a mastermind of regional security strategy was killed in an airstrike early on Friday morning ordered by Donald Trump.

The US President said Soleimani was plotting a series of attacks that would endanger American troops and diplomats in the Middle East.

He is also blamed for attacks on US troops and American allies going back to the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The Quds Force has military proxies in Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Yemen and experts say combined they are responsible for successful and attempted terrorist acts across the region.

But Soleimani was also the face of armed resistance against Islamic State, which was only defeated last year.

The airstrike at Baghdad’s main airport has caused tensions in the volatile region to soar and there are fears of all-out war.

Today as the funerals took place, billboards appeared on major streets in Iran showing Soleimani and carrying a warning from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that ‘harsh revenge’ awaits the US.

Last night, Trump dispatched another 3,000 troops to Kuwait to bolster the US military presence in the Middle East.

It has ordered all its citizens to leave Iraq and closed its embassy in Baghdad.

The governments in Britain and France have ordered their citizens to avoid travel to Iraq and Iran while experts said tourists should evacuate the United Arab Emirates.

Iran may plan major cyberattacks as well as attack US military and business interests in the Middle East and oil tankers passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The 21-mile wide channel is vital to the global economy as 30% of the world’s oil passes through it from the Gulf to the oceans.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhanin visited Soleimani’s widow in Tehran to express his condolences.

He said: ‘The Americans did not realise what a great mistake they made.

‘They will see the effects of this criminal act, not only today but for years to come.’

Iraq, which is closely allied with both Washington and Tehran, condemned the airstrike and called it an attack on its sovereignty.

It is threatening to expel the 5,200 troops America has stationed in the country, who are there to help prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State terror group.

Tensions between the US and Iran have steadily intensified since Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and restore crippling sanctions.

The administration’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign has led Iran to openly abandon commitments under the deal.

Over the summer, Iran launched a series of provocative acts including the sabotage of oil tankers.

They were also blamed for an attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure in September that halved its production.

On the streets of Iran, many said they would mourn Soleimani, who was the second-most powerful man in Iran and his death has been likened to killing the US Vice President.

A man who gave his name as Hojjat Sanieefar said: ‘I don’t think there will be a war but we must get his revenge.

‘America can’t hit and run anymore.’

Global powers, including the UK, have called for restraint as it emerged that no US allies knew about the planned strike.

This article previously stated that it was the first time in history that the flag had been raised and this was later clarified by a mosque administrator who said it had flown the red flag on several occasions in the last three years.