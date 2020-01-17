iranian-missile-attack-on-iraq-bases-injured-11-us-troops,-officials-say

January 16, 2020 | 10: 58pm | Updated January 16, 2020 | 11: 01pm

U.S. soldiers inspect the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base. Reuters

Iran’s missile attack on bases housing US troops in Iraq last week injured 11 American troops — despite the Army previously saying no causalities were recorded, a report said Thursday.

Officials from the US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq told CNN in a statement that troops suffered concussion-related symptoms that emerged days after the attack.

“While no US service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” the officials told the news network in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base, Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany for follow-on screening. When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq following screening,” the statement added.

The strikes were launched in retaliation for a US missile attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani the week before.

After the Iranian attack, Trump said no US service members were injured or killed. A military official told CNN the discrepancy was caused by troops developing the symptoms days after the attack.

“That was the commander’s assessment at the time. Symptoms emerged days after the fact, and they were treated out of an abundance of caution,” the official said.