iranian-leader-mocks-donald-trump-on-twitter-after-missile-attack

An Iranian official has taunted Donald Trump by tweeting an image of the country’s flag after missiles were fired at a US airbase in Iraq.

It echoes a moved pulled by the US president, who tweeted an image of the American flag after the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

The attack has dramatically escalated tensions between the two countries with Iran launching ‘tens’ of missiles towards airbases housing US troops on Tuesday night.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said the rocket attacks were ‘a slap on the face’ to the U.S’ and that America’s presence is a source of corruption in the region.

President Trump had previously claimed he would retaliate by hitting ‘cultural monuments’ but his threats were ignored by Khanenei, who is currently in the operation room overseeing the Iranian military.

Meanwhile an Iranian official on the secretary of the supreme national Security Council, Saeed Jalili, appeared to gloat about the attack as he posted an image of the Iranian flag.

State TV said the attacks were ‘revenge’ for the killing of their top general called the operation ‘Martyr Soleimani’.

Trump has insisted ‘All is well!’ after the missile attack but offered no immediate indication of whether he would retaliate and has stayed out of sight as news of the missile strikes emerged.

He tweeted to say that an assessment of damages was still under way and it remains unclear if there have been any casualties. But the president said the outlook was ‘So far, so good!’.

Mr Trump promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning about the increasingly precarious situation with Iran amid fears of an all-out war in the Middle East.

Soleimani was widely seen as Iran’s second most powerful figure behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

At his funeral yesterday, Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, threatened to ‘set ablaze’ places supported by the United States.

He roared: ‘We will take revenge. We will set ablaze where they like.’ The crowd then erupted in chants of ‘America is the great Satan’ and ‘death to Israel.’

The UK government is putting ‘urgent measures’ in place to protect Brits and said Royal Navy ships are on standby in the Gulf.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the actions of Iran and urged it not to repeat these ‘reckless attacks’.