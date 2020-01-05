iranian-general’s-coffin-paraded-through-streets-to-chants-of-‘death-to-america’

The coffin of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani arrived in Iran today, where it was met by thousands of mourners who lined the streets.

Soleimani was killed in a US airstrike on Friday in Baghdad, after President Trump said he ‘was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’.

His death has led to fears of an all-out war between Iran and America, with Tehran threatening severe retaliation.

After thousands in Baghdad mourned Soleimani and others killed in the strike, authorities flew the general’s body to the south-western Iranian city of Ahvaz, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

A guard of honour stood by on Sunday as mourners carried the flag-draped coffins of Soleimani and other Guard members off the tarmac.

The caskets then moved slowly through streets choked with mourners wearing black, beating their chests and carrying posters with Soleimani’s portrait.

Demonstrators also carried red Shiite flags, which traditionally both symbolize the spilled blood of someone unjustly killed and call for their deaths to avenged.

The city of Ahvaz was a focus of fighting during the bloody, 1980-88 war between Iraq and Iran in which the general slowly grew to prominence.

After that war, Soleimani joined the Guard’s newly formed Quds, or Jersualem, Force, an expeditionary force that works with Iranian proxy forces in countries like Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

Authorities also plan to take Soleimani’s body to Mashhad later on Sunday, as well as Tehran and Qom on Monday for public mourning processions, followed by his hometown of Kerman for burial Tuesday.

It marks the first time that Iran has honoured a single man with a multi-city ceremony.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional policy of mobilizing militias across Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the war against the Islamic State group. He was also blamed for attacks on U.S. troops and American allies going back decades.

On Monday Soleimani will lie in state at Tehran’s famed Musalla mosque.

It comes as President Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 sites in Iran if it retaliates by attacking Americans.

Trump wrote on Twitter that the the U.S. had already ‘targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture.’

Although he did not identify the targets he added that they would be ‘hit very fast and very hard.’

Meanwhile, the U.S. has dispatched another 3,000 troops to neighbouring Kuwait, the latest in a series of deployments in recent months as the standoff with Iran has worsened.

Protesters held demonstrations in dozens of U.S. cities Saturday over Trump’s decisions to kill Soleimani and deploy more troops to the Middle East.