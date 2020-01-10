iran-to-announce-cause-of-ukrainian-plane-crash-saturday:-report

January 10, 2020 | 3: 31pm

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport. Reuters

Iranian and foreign officials will meet Saturday to review and announce their findings of the investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian jetliner that killed all 176 people aboard.

“There will be a meeting and after the review of the initial findings, the cause of the crash of the plane will be published,” according to CNN, which cited a report by Iran’s semi-official Fars News agency.

Meanwhile, the downed Boeing 737-800 is being reconstructed inside a hangar in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko told CNN.

“Ukrainian investigators were missing particular things of the plane. Most of these are in our possession now, in a special hanger given to our team where the plane is being reconstructed as we speak,” he said.

Prystaiko added that at Ukraine’s insistence, local authorities have cleared the crash site of locals and that “at least we have remnants of people and the plane respected.”

There were earlier reports of people sifting through the debris, looting parts of the wreckage and possibly compromising the investigation by erasing vital clues.

Rescue workers search the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran. AP

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine said the agency is “reviewing” a missile hit — as well as a terror attack — as possible explanations for the crash but urged everyone not to “jump into hasty conclusions.”

“Indeed, the version that a missile of a Tor anti-aircraft missile system hit [the plane] is attracting the greatest public attention today,” Ivan Bakanov said in a statement Friday, according to CNN.

“However, it’s enough to open the manual for a surface-to-air missile system to raise a number of questions that need further answers,” he said, adding that his agency is “carefully analyzing the information.”