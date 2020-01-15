iran-threatens-uk-and-european-troops-in-middle-east

Iran has threatened British and European troops in the Middle East, warning: “Today, the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow the European soldier could be in danger.”

Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, made the threat at a cabinet meeting a day after Britain, France, and Germany moved to take a harder line against Iran’s escalating violations of the nuclear deal.

Iran had already said it would target US troops in the region in retaliation for the killing of General Qassim Soleimani but Mr Rouhani’s comments mark the first time Iran has threatened European troops.

Britain has around 400 troops in Iraq and around 1,000 in Afghanistan as well as others deployed across the region.

Meanwhile, Rob Macaire, the UK ambassador in Tehran, has left the country for the first time since his arrest last week. UK officials said it was a pre-planned trip to London and that he would return to his post in Tehran.

Mr Rouhani’s comments came as Iranian protesters continued to take to the streets in anger after the Revolutionary Guard admitted after several days of false denials that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner and killed all 176 aboard.