iran-threatens-to-strike-the-white-house-in-response-to-trump’s-warning

Iran has threatened to launch a military strike on the White House after Donald Trump warned he would hit ‘52 Iranian targets’ if the country retaliated to the airstrike that killed general Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed by a US drone near Baghdad airport on Friday after President Trump said he was ‘actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’.

Tehran has threatened severe retaliation in response, which was met with a warning from Trump last night who took to Twitter to claim that he would hit 52 Iranian sites, ‘very hard and very fast’.

Amid escalating tension between the two countries, Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi told an open session of the Iranian Parliament: ‘We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil.

‘We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time.’

Mr Aboutorabi went on to say that this was a ‘declaration of war’.

He added: ‘When someone declares war, do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head.’

It comes after Iraq’s parliament voted in favour of a resolution calling for an end to foreign military presence in the country.

The draft bill also says that foreign forces should be banned from using Iraqi land, airspace or water for any reason.

The majority of about 180 legislators present in Parliament voted in favour of the resolution, which is not binding on the government.

Soleimani’s coffin arrived in the south-western Iranian city of Ahvaz earlier today from Iraq.

It was met by hundreds of thousands of mourners who lined the streets to receive his remains, with many shouting ‘death to America’ as it made its way slowly through the crowds.

Many mourners wore black, beat their chests and carried posters with Soleimani’s portrait.

Iranian authorities plan to take Soleimani’s body to Tehran and Qom on Monday for public mourning processions, followed by his hometown of Kerman for burial Tuesday.