iran-says-ukrainian-jet-was-downed-by-two-short-range-missiles

Ukraine plane crash: All 176 people onboard were killed in the incident. (File)

A Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from the Iranian capital on Jan. 8 was downed by two short-range surface-to-air missiles, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said in a second preliminary investigation report.

The Tor-M1 missiles were launched at the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 jetliner from the north, according to the report.

It also said:

Plane took off from Tehran at 6: 12 a.m. local time and lost all contact with air traffic control at 8,100 feet

Aircraft disappeared from secondary surveillance radar screens at 6: 15 a.m. and from primary surveillance radars at 6: 18 a.m.

Aircraft moved past a residential area and its first physical contact with the ground was at a public park. Plane was torn apart as it moved through a football pitch, nearby farmland and gardens

The retrieved flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder are “some of the most advanced equipment of their kind in the world” and Iran lacks the facilities to decode them

French and U.S. accident investigation agencies have refused to send necessary equipment to Iran for decoding the black boxes

