iran-says-it-is-‘certain’-missile-did-not-down-ukrainian-plane-and-calls-on-west-to-share-data

Iran has said it is “certain” that a Ukrainian airliner which crashed outside Tehran this week was not hit by a missile, calling on the US and others to hand over information proving otherwise.

Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran’s national ’s aviation department, said in a press conference on Friday that assessments by Western intelligence that an Iranian defence system brought down Ukranian Airlines Flight 752, killing all 176 people onboard, were wrong.

The US, UK and Canada on Thursday said all evidence pointed to a catastrophic error by Tehran’s air defence batteries downing the aircraft.

Dismissing allegations against Iran, Mr Abedzadeh said that “any remarks made before the data is extracted … is not an expert opinion.”