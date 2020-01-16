iran-says-enriching-more-uranium-than-before-2015-nuclear-accord-as-it-rejects-‘trump-deal’

Iran is now enriching more uranium than it was before agreeing to a nuclear accord with world powers in 2015, Iran’s president declared as he rejected a proposed new “Trump deal” that could save it from sanctions.

Hassan Rouhani, in a televised speech on Thursday, said “pressure has increased on Iran but we continue to progress” after Britain, France and Germany triggered a dispute resolution in response to Iran’s violations of the terms of the agreement.

Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the nuclear deal in retaliation to US’s withdrawal from the pact in 2018 and its reimposition of sanctions that have crippled the country’s economy.

Tehran has since resumed research and development of centrifuges, which European governments fear will lead to irreversible technological breakthroughs and reduce the “break-out” time Iran would need to build a nuclear bomb.