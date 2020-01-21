iran-requests-help-from-west-to-download-plane-crash-black-box-information

Iran requires international help to decode the black boxes of the passenger jet apparently shot down by its surface-to-air missiles, officials said today, amid growing frustration that Tehran is not releasing the flight recorders for independent analysis.

Iran’s civil aviation body has requested equipment from America and France that it says it needs to download information from the two black boxes recovered from the aircraft – but has so far not received a positive response, officials claimed.

It comes after Tehran took days to admit that the Ukrainian airliner had been targeted by its military surface-to-air missiles, and rebuffed calls from Ukraine, Canada and other countries whose citizens died in the crash to send the recorders abroad for investigation.

All 176 passengers and crew were killed when the Kyiv-bound Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Flight PS752 lost all radio contact and crashed shortly after it taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, Tehran, on January 8. The casualties included 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians and four Britons.

In its second preliminary report into the disaster, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organisation today admitted for the first time that two Russian-made Tor-M1 surface-to-air missiles had been fired at the aircraft by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.