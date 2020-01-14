iran-reportedly-to-sue-trump,-us-military-over-soleimani-killing

January 14, 2020 | 1: 01pm

Tehran plans to sue President Trump, his administration and the US military in the international criminal court over the targeted killing of Iran’s revered Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to a report.

“We intend to file lawsuits in the Islamic Republic, Iraq and The Hauge Court (International Court of Justice) against the military and government of America and against Trump,” said Gholamhossein Esmaeili, a spokesman for the Iranian judiciary, the Tehran Times reported.

“There is no doubt that US military action was an act of terrorism,” he said. “Trump personally has confessed ordering this criminal act and that is the strongest evidence that a court could have.”

Esmaeili added that the next step in Iran’s tough revenge will involve ending what he described as the illegitimate presence of US forces in the region.

“The enemies are after creating crises in the region and in Iran and their main plan and plot is to wage a soft war and create a media frenzy,” he said.

Speaking at a news conference, Esmaeili also said the British ambassador to Tehran should be expelled from the country, though it was unclear whether he was sharing his opinion or if the country was moving ahead with the expulsion of Ambassador Rob Macair.

Macair was briefly detained in the middle of a crowd of demonstrations Saturday in what UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called a “flagrant violation of international law,” according to CNN.