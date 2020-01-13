iran-releases-video-of-uk-ambassador-shortly-before-his-arrest-in-tehran

The diplomatic confrontation between Britain and Iran continued Monday as Iranian police released a video of the UK ambassador in Tehran shortly before his arrest and condemned his presence at an anti-government protest as “unacceptable”.

The short video shows Rob Macaire on the campus of the Amir Kabir university as students began to chant slogans against the Iranian regime in anger over news that the Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

Iranian police said the video bolstered their case that Mr Macaire had been inciting the protesters against the Iranian government. But the video shows the ambassador looking anxious and British officials said he left the campus shortly after it was filmed.

The British government said the ambassador had been attending a vigil for the 176 people killed on Flight PS572 and left as soon as the vigil turned into a protest.

Iranian security forces followed Mr Macaire to a barber shop nearby and arrested him later in the evening. He was held for three hours before being released. Dominic Raab condemned the incident as “a flagrant violation of international law”.