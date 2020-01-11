iran-protesters-take-to-the-streets-over-shooting-down-of-ukrainian-airliner

Protesters called for the supreme leader of Iran to resign as demonstrations broke out in Tehran after the regime was forced into the embarrassing admission that it accidentally shot down a civilian airliner.

After three days of officially denying any involvement in the crash, Iran abruptly reversed course earlier in the day and said “human error” had led its forces to shoot down Flight PS752 after mistaking it for a US cruise missile.

The announcement was met with fury on the streets of Tehran, where crowds of students gathered to denounce the Revolutionary Guard. “Shame on you,” the protesters shouted. “End your rule over the country.”

The surging anger over the crash and the days of false denials comes at a sensitive moment in Iran and just weeks after the regime’s forces killed hundreds of civilians while crushing nationwide protests.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei quickly insisted he was not responsible for misleading the public about the real cause of the Ukraine crash and moved to place the blame on the military.

“As soon as the supreme leader was informed of the catastrophic mistake” he ordered the truth to be “made known to the people explicitly and honestly,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported.