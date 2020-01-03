iran-promises-to-‘turn-day-into-night’-after-trump-orders-killing-of-general

Thousands have taken to the streets to grieve, after Iran’s second most powerful commander who was killed in a US airstrike last night.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami threatened American troops in the Middle East and says it is ‘time to clear the region from these insidious beasts’.

Leading Friday prayers in Tehran just hours after the assassination, the cleric said Donald Trump’s administration would face severe consequences for the death of general Qassem Soleimani.

He added: ‘I am telling Americans, especially Trump, we will take a revenge that will change their daylight into a nighttime darkness.’

The leader announced a three-day period of national mourning for the figure who led the the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force.

Iranian state TV channels are paying tributes to the ‘glorious martyr’, accompanying his image with a black ribbon, repeating Khatami’s threats of revenge against America.

A presenter was filmed embracing military spokesman Ramezan Sharif as he burst into tears during the announcement of Soleimani’s death.

Shortly after the bombing at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, the Pentagon confirmed the US military had carried out the attack under orders of the President.

They say Soleimani, 62 was responsible for series of proxy wars across the Middle East, including ‘orchestrated’ militia attacks on US-coalition bases in Iraq.

He was also thought to have approved violent demonstrations at the American embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said: ‘Trump through his gamble has dragged the US into the most dangerous situation in the region.

‘Whoever put his foot beyond the red line should be ready to face its consequences.’

Meanwhile, Iraq’s most powerful Shiite religious leader called the U.S. attack, which also killed Iraqi officials, a ‘blatant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.”

In a speech delivered during Friday prayers, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, called for restraint from all sides, and warned the country could expect to face ‘very difficult times’.

European Union official Charles Michel has urged all parties to avoid further escalation ‘at all cost’.

Meanwhile United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash called for a ‘calm approach, free of emotion’.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif labelled the killing an ‘act of state terrorism’.

In a statement, he said: ‘The pure blood of Qassem Soleimani will surely strengthen the tree of resistance, unite the Iranian people, and make US policies in the region less effective by the day.’





Recent tensions were ignited by a rocket attack on a US base in northern Iraq on December 27 which killed a defence contractor working for the US.

In retaliation Trump ordered an airstrike on Iranian-backed militia force Kataib Hezbollah killing 24 people.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilisation Forces, and five others including the PMF’s airport protocol officer, Mohammed Reda.

Soleimani was replaced today as Guard’s Quds Force commander by his deputy, Maj. Gen. Esmail Ghaani.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed last night’s airstrike and said Trump ‘deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively.’

He said Solemani was ‘responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people’ and said he was planning more attacks.

Israel has long viewed Iran as its greatest threat and has carried out airstrikes in recent years against Iran-backed forces in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.