iran-plane-crash:-wife-of-doomed-pilot-begged-him-not-to-fly-that-day

January 10, 2020 | 1: 25pm | Updated January 10, 2020 | 1: 29pm

The wife of the pilot in the Iran plane crash said she had “concerns” that tragic day — and begged him not to fly to no avail, according to a new report.

But Kateryna Gaponenko said her husband Volodymyr ignored her pleas and went to work anyway.

“Of course I had some concerns. I had a lot of concerns,” she told Sky News on Friday. “I asked him not to fly. I said, ‘Don’t do it.’ But he came back to me and said, ‘Who’s going to fly the plane if I don’t fly it? I’m on the schedule so I have to fly.’ But I asked him to stay.”

The pilot and 175 others aboard Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 died shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

Authorities in the US and elsewhere believe the plane was mistakenly shot down by an Iranian missile — an allegation Iran has denied.

Volodymyr was one of three pilots on the flight. Between them, they had between 7,600 and 12,000 hours of experience flying the 737 aircraft, Ukrainian International Airlines said, according to the BBC.