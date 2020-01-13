iran-plane-crash:-what-really-happened-to-the-ukrainian-flight-brought-down-in-tehran

Three minutes after its departure from Imam Khomeini International Airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Flight PS752 lost all radio contact. The 176 passengers and crew onboard would never make it to their destination in Kyiv, Ukraine.

After days of denials, the Iranian regime admitted it “unintentionally” destroyed the airliner and said air defence operators mistook the civilian aircraft for an incoming American cruise missile. Here we look at the timeline of events as they unfolded.

What happened

Villagers in Shahedshahr on the outskirts of Tehran were just waking up and switching on their televisions to the morning news. In the night, the Iranian military had fired 22 missiles at US bases in neighbouring Iraq in retaliation for the drone strike that killed their general Qassim Soleimani. The pictures of rockets lighting up the night sky blazed across TV news channels: