iran-plane-crash:-what-is-the-tor-missile-system-suspected-of-bringing-down-ukraine-airliner?

The prevailing belief by Western intelligence is that the tragic Ukrainian plane crash in which all 176 people on board were killed in Tehran was caused by an erroneously fired Iranian missile.
While Iran call the accusation “illogical”, the US assessment is based on satellites picking up two missile launches in the area directly before the crash, while they say there were also missile fragments found at the crash site. An unverified video has also emerged which purports to show a missile hitting the plane.
Both the UK and Canada have said the US assessment was credible, and they agree that Ukrainian Airline Flight 752 –which was carrying 82 Iranian nationals alongside 63 Canadians, 11 Ukranians and four Brits – was shot down accidentally.
“There is now a body of information that the flight was shot down by an Iranian Surface to Air Missile,” said the prime minister, Boris Johnson. “This may well have been unintentional.”
That Surface-to-Air missile is believed to be the Russian-made Tor M1 system – as suggested by Oleksei Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s national security council who said it was among the potential causes – due to the proximity of a missile site close to Imam Khomeini International Airport from where the plane took off.
What is the TOR-M1 surface-to-air missile system?
The Tor system – designated as SA-15 Gauntlet by NATO – was first designed in 1975 in the Soviet Union and entered service in 1986. It integrated both the missile launcher and radar into a single tracked vehicle and, as well as its intended objective of destroying enemy aircraft, was the first SAM system designed to intercept precision-guided weapons.
The Tor-M1 variant entered service in 1991 with the 9M331 missile, with increased accuracy and the ability to engage two targets at once. Despite its relative age, the Tor system is still fast, agile and lethal at short-range.
It can hit targets at an altitude of 20,000ft and has a range of 12km. Guided by radar, the missiles – which carry a 15kg warhead designed to detonate ahead of impact and spray shrapnel – travel at a top speed of Mach 2.8, almost three times the speed of sound. It would take around 10 seconds for a missile to reach a target 10km away.
With no defensive countermeasures on civilian planes, there would be no way of avoiding such a missile even with indication it had been launched. Nor would there have been any chance of diverting the missile had the operator realised their mistake.
How would the passenger plane have been accidentally targeted?
That is less clear, but is one of the challenges facing any missile operator. While military aircraft will plot course to avoid radar, civilian airliners are equipped with transponders that identify the craft and their flight path set and share it with military bases in the area.
Theoretically, the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 should have been identified as a civilian craft on any radar. But if the Western assessment is true, this incident will join other tragic incidents of civilian planes being shot down by anti-aircraft weaponry.
In 2014, Malaysia Airline Flight 17 was suspected to have been inadvertently shot down by Russian missiles, though Moscow has consistently denied any involvement. And in 1988, a US warship engaging with Iranian gunboats in the Persian Gulf, the USS Vincennes, shot down an Iranian passenger plane after mistaking it for a jet fighter, killing all 290 people on board.
What kind of missiles does Iran have?
While Iran’s military technology may pale against the world’s superpowers, its missile force is believed to be the largest in the Middle-East. While the exact number is unknown, the US Centre for Strategic and International Studies says that Iran has thousands of missiles of dozens of different types.
Iran is believed to have around 100 short-range missile launchers such as the Tor-M1’s bought from Russia in the mid-2000s for $1bn.
While the number of systems delivered by Russia was not revealed, the deal between Moscow and Tehran was enough for the US to express concern that Iran’s growing arsenal could compromise security in the region.
The Tor systems are said to be more defensive, but Iran has other missile capabilities that can be, and has been, used for more aggressive acts. The Iranian-designed and built Fateh and Qiam missiles, for instance, were used in the retaliatory attacks on Iraq military bases housing US forces following the assassination of Qassim Soleimani.
The Qiam-1 is one of Iran’s most capable missiles, with a range of 750km and a payload of 750kg. But arguably its most advanced ballistic missile is the Shahab-3, based on North Korean technology. The Shahab-3 can have a range of up to 2,000km and can carry a payload of 1,200kg. This capacity means that, while the missiles currently house conventional explosive warheads, it could be capable of carrying nuclear warheads.
Iran’s missile capabilities are currently described as short to medium range, though the Ukrainian tech based Soumar is speculated to have a range of up to 3,000km. The US imposed sanctions on its space program as part of the Iran nuclear deal in September, accusing the country of using the program to explore long-range missiles. Iran denied the allegation, but could accelerate any plans for military advancement if the under-strain nuclear deal breaks apart.