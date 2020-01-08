iran-plane-crash:-ukrainian-aircraft-with-170-onboard-crashes-in-tehran

The aircraft crashed soon after taking off. (Representational Image.)Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A passenger plane with at least 170 people on board, bound for the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, crashed a few minutes after taking off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini on Wednesday, January 8, due to technical snags.

The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines took off at 6.12 am local time and crashed about eight minutes later.

Rescue teams have been sent to an area near the airport where the aircraft crashed, Reza Jafarzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, told state television.

“The plane is on fire but we have sent crews … and we may be able to save some passengers.” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services, told the television.

(More details awaited.)